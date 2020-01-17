The Williston City Commission approved another round of STAR Fund grants, lending a helping hand to many new projects, including a new daycare center in Williston.
Economic Development Director Shawn Wenko presented the items at the commission's Tuesday, Jan. 14 meeting. Wenko presented four items to the board for approval, with one of the most notable being for a Community Growth grant for a new child care center.
Set to open at Sand Creek Town Center, Wenko said Raelyn Center owner Madilyn McBride would be opening a facility that would house up to 40 children. The build-out cost for the facility is about $65,000, with the STAR Fund board recommending a grant for up to $10,000 to help with those costs. Wenko also recommended that if the commission voted to approve the grant, they make it contingent upon the securing the proper licensing for the center, as the facility is still being built-out. The center would then receive payment from the STAR Fund 30 days after its opening.
In addition to Raelyn Center, the commission also voted on approval for a Community Build grant for up to $15,000 for Prairie Communications towards the purchase of land that the current radio tower is located on. Wenko explained that the Scobey, Montana, radio station's tower is located on private property, and the community owned station, which has about 590 members as stockholders, is seeking to purchase the small plot of land. While the station is outside of Williston, Wenko said the board understands the importance of supporting towns that in turn support Williston.
"There was a discussion amongst the STAR Fund board, and when you look at these small surrounding towns, they shop and they do business in Williston and it's important that they are successful," Wenko explained to the commission. "Their numbers are very vital when we try to market more retail and restaurants into this area. When we support them with the STAR Fund, it really is a way for us to kind of say thank you for reinvesting back into Williston when they come here for goods and services."
Wenko had one Flex PACE application from Williston State College Foundation Housing, LLC for a buydown in an amount not to exceed $108,000 for the purchase of an existing apartment building located on campus from Horizon Capital. Wenko said the company had offered to gift their current investment into the facility and transfer the remainder of the note to the WSC Foundation.
Wenko also presented the commission with a Mini Match Allocation request for the allocation of $150,000 for the funding of up to 30 projects from the STAR Fund in 2020. the Mini Match program offers business start-up incentives to small businesses that may not be eligible for the Flex PACE program. Wenko presented a Child Care Assistance Grant Allocation request for a one-year extension of the Child Care Assistance Grant Program with funding of $10,000 for 2020. The grant offers a "mini-reimbursement" for licensing costs that can be associated with inspections, curriculum updates, and also rewards providers that have a higher number of infants enrolled, as well as their years of service.
All STAR Fund requests were approved unanimously by the commission.