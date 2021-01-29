David Anfinson named 2021 Pioneer EDA Chairman

David Anfinson, a partner in Border Plains Equipment, a Case IH and New Holland dealership in Williston, has been named Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Pioneer Equipment Dealers Association.
Anfinson has been involved as an association director since 2014, and served as Pioneer EDA Vice Chairman during 2020.
Born in Williston, Anfinson attended high school in Grenora, and then earned a B.S. degree in Mathematics from Minot State University.
In the spring of 2007, Anfinson began working for Les Olson as a salesman at the former Frontier Equipment in Williston. Frontier Equipment later became part of Border Plains Equipment LLC, with locations in Williston and Stanley, as well as Glasgow, Montana. Border Plains Equipment LLC is part of Plains Ag, which also includes: the West Plains Inc. dealer group with locations in Dickinson, Hettinger, Beach, and Bowman; Northern Plains Equipment with locations in Mandan, Minot, and Garrison; and the Central Plains group with locations in Garden City, Goodland, and Sharon Springs, Kansas, and Holyoke and Burlington, Colorado.
Anfinson grew up on a farm, and continues to farm to this day. He also has business interests in real estate and aviation.
Anfinson and his wife, Teresa, reside in Williston with their children Rachel (19) and Shawn (17).
The Pioneer Equipment Dealers Association, headquartered in Fargo, is the regional trade association for over 350 major line and shortline farm equipment dealers across Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. The mission of Pioneer EDA is to promote the general welfare of its dealer members by providing a timely source of industry information, representing dealer interests in government regulation and legislation, enhancing dealer and employee education, supporting equitable dealer/manufacturer relations, and offering specific business-related services which enhance the profitability of dealer members.