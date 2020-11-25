Dates you need to know for holiday shipping

The holidays seem to come more quickly with each passing year, and in a year as tumultuous as 2020, holiday gift shipping deadlines will sneak up as well.
The three go-tos in Williston are UPS, FedEx and the good old United States Postal Service. If your goal is to have your gifts arrive to your friends and family before Christmas Day, here are some dates you need to know.
UPS ground deadline is Dec. 15 for the United States and Canada, which will be the most affordable option. The deadlines are Dec. 21 for third day air, Dec. 22 for second day air and Dec. 23 for Next Day Air. UPS has higher holiday rates, which adds $3 to all ground packages and $4 to all air packages through the month of December.
FedEx allows you to print your shipping receipt and ship directly from your house if you send your gifts by Dec. 9, the ground deadline is Dec. 15 and two-day shipping deadline is Dec. 22. In an emergency, FedEx also offers same-day shipping on Christmas Day — but you definitely will be paying a lot more than their standard 1.13% holiday shipping markup.
The United States Postal Service will provide free shipping supplies delivered to your door upon request. You can also print your postage from home free of charge and schedule a pickup to avoid the post office completely. Ground service deadline is the same as UPS — Dec. 15. For First Class, it’s Dec. 18, Priority is Dec. 19 and Express is Dec. 23.
USPS is the most affordable option and, being a government institution, only has the standard $.40 fee for government holiday shipping.