Six Dakotans have been appointed to committees for the Credit Union National Association and American Association of Credit Union Leagues.
Amy Kleinschmit, Chief Compliance Officer, Dakota Credit Union Association (Sioux Falls, SD) has been appointed to the CUNA Consumer Protection Subcommittee. The purpose of this committee is to monitor developments, address concerns, and advise CUNA staff in the areas of consumer financial protection laws and regulations; to develop voluntary guidelines in this area for the benefit of credit unions and their members; and to make recommendations to the Advocacy Committee to minimize or eliminate requirements without jeopardizing consumer protections.
Jeremiah Kossen, President/CEO Town and Country CU (Minot) was named to the CUNA Consumer Protection Subcommittee, as an Ex-Officio Member. Kossen was named a member of the national CFPB Credit Union Advisory Council in September of 2020, the first North Dakota credit union leader to serve on this council.
Jay Kruse, Chief Advocacy Officer, Dakota Credit Union Association (Sioux Falls, SD) was appointed to the AACUL State Issues Committee. This group provides direction and feedback regarding state legislative and regulatory issues affecting credit unions and identifies proactive opportunities and strategies to promote the state credit union system.
George McDonald, Chief Officer of Strategic Services, Dakota Credit Union Association (Bismarck) will join the AACUL LSC Committee. The purpose of this committee is to provide a forum for LSC executives to collaborate, discuss, and develop ideas for meeting the challenges and fostering the long-term viability of Leagues and LSCs—individually and collectively—to serve credit unions.
Jeff Olson, President/CEO of Dakota Credit Union Association (Bismarck) will serve on the following boards and committees: CUNA Advocacy Committee, Member; CU Awareness LLC Board, AACUL Executive Board, Vice-Chair; CULAC Chair, NARP Admin Council, Secretary. The CU Awareness Board is responsible for overall direction of the Open Your Eyes awareness initiative. The NARP Council promotes the common business interests of the credit union industry, engaging in lobbying and regulatory advocacy activities. The Advocacy Committee provides policy recommendations to the CUNA Board of Directors.
Melanie Stillwell, CEO of Western Cooperative Credit Union (Williston) was appointed to the CUNA Examination & Supervision Subcommittee. This committee makes recommendations to the Advocacy Committee regarding safe, fair, and efficient examinations for federal and state credit unions, and also makes recommendations regarding the Share Insurance Fund, the CDFI fund, and the Community Development Revolving Loan Program.
The Dakota Credit Union Association (DakCU) is the professional financial trade association serving 71 credit unions that employ 2,200 individuals in 221 branches. With more than 500,000 members in North and South Dakota, Dakota credit unions have assets in excess of $7.6 billion and currently are providing Dakota consumers with over $5.2 billion in loans while safely housing more than $6.6 billion in savings. In our mission to help credit unions succeed, DakCU plays a key role in growing membership and helping to provide service excellence to members from offices in Bismarck, ND and Sioux Falls, SD.