Dakota West Credit Union ($299 million) was recently ranked by S&P Global Market Intelligence as one of the top 100 financially stable credit union in the country for 2021. The North Dakota financial institution was measured against 1765 credit unions above $100 million in assets using five metrics: member growth, average loans per member, net worth as a percentage of total assets, delinquent loans as a percentage of total loans, and return on average assets.
"We are extremely honored to be ranked as one of the top credit unions in the country for financial stability and growth," said CEO Jeff Meyer. "Being recognized by a well-known organization such as S&P gives me confidence that we've have been honoring our purpose, our members and our staff.”
Dakota West Credit Union was the only credit union in North Dakota to make the Top 100 list.
About Dakota West Credit Union
Our Watford City main office was established in 1941 as McKenzie County Credit Union; in 1991 we merged with Grenora (ND) Credit Union. To better reflect our membership, we changed our name from McKenzie County Credit Union to Dakota West Credit Union. We now also have branches in New Town, Turtle Lake, Washburn, Mohall, New England, and Bowman. Each of our branches and its members and employees help grow the Dakota West family with exceptional commitment to building relationships and strengthening communities.