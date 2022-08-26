Purchase Access

In September of 2021, Dakota Business Lending was selected by the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) Fund as the first North Dakota based entity to receive a $30 million New Markets Tax Credit (NMTC) allocation. Today, they are excited to announce that they have allocated the full $30 million award to four businesses across North Dakota and have, in such a short time, had tremendous impact on the economy and small businesses throughout the state.

“When Dakota Business Lending first applied to the CDFI fund for a NMTC allocation, we envisioned there would be a significant demand for these credits. However, it is evident that the demand for a unique financing program like NMTC is much higher than anticipated,” explained Steve Dusek, President & CEO. “Dakota Business Lending is the first North Dakota based financing entity to receive an allocation and we were able to use the full $30 million award in just under 11 months.” All projects done through the NMTC program must either be located a qualifying low-income census tract, be transformative in size or scale to the (re)development of a distressed area, and adaptable to the unique structure and requirements of the program.



