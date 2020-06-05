Western North Dakota's longest serving Real Estate Commission industry member is stepping down after 25 years, but his open seat is staying in the family.
Roger Cymbaluk found his way into real estate in 1973 at Basin Brokers in Williston, taking over the agency in 1981. Cymbaluk has spent the last 25 years serving as a member of the North Dakota Real Estate Commission, serving under four governors and having been appointed by three of them. Cymbaluk's term ends at the end of June, leaving a seat open.
"When the governor's office asked me if I had any recommendations, I said 'I just want you to keep it in Western North Dakota.'" Cymbaluk told the Williston Herald.
When the governor's choice was made, the seat was indeed filled by someone close to home for Roger Cymbaluk. So close they were in the office next door, as a matter of fact. Roger's son, fellow real estate agent and City of Williston Police, Fire and Ambulance Commissioner Tate Cymbaluk will be taking on his father's role on the Real Estate Commission beginning in July.
"I got the nod that my term was up on the first of July, and I called down there and said 'Who drew the short straw?'" Roger joked. "And they said 'Well, we kept it in the family,' which delighted me."
Roger added that because of the family tie, the selection committee vetted Tate closer than they probably would have any other candidate, to avoid any appearance of nepotism. He was proud, he said, that he was able to say that Tate had earned it on his own merits.
"He's earned his own stripes." Roger said.
Tate said his father knew even before he did, as those who are chosen are notified via mail. But finding out that he was not only chosen for the commission, but would also be stepping into his father's seat, made it truly special.
"It's a privilege. I feel very honored to represent my industry," Tate said. "And it's really neat to follow in your father's footsteps. It's a very unique situation and opportunity that most people will never have."
Roger joined the commission in 1995, just one year before Tate began his career in real estate. The commission is made up of industry professionals and private citizens, and Roger will step down as the state's longest serving industry member. Coincidentally, the state's longest serving private member is also stepping down after 25 years, and comes from Minot. Tate will be appointed to the commission at the end of June, and will begin his five-year term beginning July 1.
"It's a very special moment for me," Roger said. "To be outgoing from this commission, it'll be really special when Tate can step into my shoes. That's pretty cool."
"It'll be a fun experience for the next five years," Tate said. "You're helping your industry that's been good to you, and you're trying to help make it better."