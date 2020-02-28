Crosby bank announces new consumer lender

The Bank of Tioga, a community bank located in Tioga and Crosby, has announced Krista Verlinde has been named Consumer Relationship Manager. Verlinde will office out of the Crosby location at 11 Central Ave. E., Crosby.
Verlinde brings over four years of banking knowledge along with six years lending experience to The Bank of Tioga. She specializes in consumer lending, both secured and unsecured along with establishing lines of credit. Most recently, Verlinde worked at the USDA Service Agency, creating and servicing all commodity loans for Divide County agricultural producers, also working to service various government programs, including CRP, livestock disaster programs, ARC/PLC, etc.
Verlinde has a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Economics and Business Administrative from North Dakota State University in Fargo, ND.
As part of her role as Consumer Relationship Manager, she is able to assist clients with financing their new purchases, including everything from unexpected expenses to vehicle purchases and beyond. The Bank of Tioga can finance a number of needs from great to small, specifically tailored to the client’s personal needs.
Verlinde lives in rural Divide County on a family farm near Noonan, where she and her husband, Zach stay busy raising their four children, Kailey, Charles, Chasen and Ella. In their free time, the Verlindes enjoy camping and traveling with family. Their two eldest children are involved in hockey, and an active part of the Crosby Comets hockey family. She also enjoys taking the time to garden and experiment with a wide variety of canning her harvests. Additionally, she is an active board member of the Divide County School Board, the Divide County Library Board and most recently, joined the Job Development Authority Board.
“One thing that was enticing about joining the team at The Bank of Tioga was their extensive volunteerism and activism within our community, so I’m also anxious to get involved with those endeavors,” said Verlinde.
In addition to personal lending, she has been training on the processing of real estate loans, working to obtain her NMLS license this summer. The Bank of Tioga is a community bank that has the capability to service not only real estate loans, various types of lending, in-house.
“Since joining The Bank of Tioga family, I have been welcomed by all of the employees, clients and communities of Tioga and Crosby. I am excited to be back in a full-time consumer lending position so that I am able to assist clients with their financial security, making that easier on them as life happens,” said Verlinde.