Downtown Williston is getting crazy with deals, bringing back the annual Crazy Days sidewalk sales on July 9 and 10.
Main Street will be blocked off Friday, July 9, with downtown retailers setting up sidewalk sales and inviting the public to walk around and take advantage of all the deals.
Many downtown businesses will be participating, with some holding sidewalk sales and others having in-store sales and promotions.
Crazy Days is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, and will feature food vendors, musical entertainment and more.