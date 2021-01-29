The Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau is recognizing those individuals in the hospitality industry who go above and beyond to keep visitors returning to our area. The CVB believes that customer service goes a long way in a community like Williston, and they want to make sure outstanding individuals get the recognition they deserve.
The CVB takes nominations for the Hospitality Leader and Hospitality Employee of the month, recognizing those who have shown remarkable service in their positions. The CVB is honoring three employees for January for their continued hard work and dedication.
Employee of the Month: Shuhbam Saphal, Four Points Williston
Nominated by: Paul Lovermi, manager
"Shuhbam is working at the hotel on a hotel work visa. He is doing this during COVID and far away from his family in India. His father recently became ill with COVID and could not be by his side. The boarders were closed and he could not leave the country.
Despite all these hardships, he stays positive and his attitude towards work and keeping up with the COVID standards remains his main priority; especially after his father became ill with COVID. Since this was written, his father has recovered.
Shuhbam shares the importance of mask wearing with guests and makes sure to wipe down everything that is touched after each guest comes through the hotel after every interaction."
Employee of the Month: Andrew Ireland, Hawthorn Suites
Nominated by: Resa Kramer, manager
"Andrew, the sole member of our property’s maintenance team, has been a part of our little family for just about four years. In that time frame, he has shown that he is one to be counted on to get the job done. He has a “can do”
attitude that drives him to do his best, and a majority of the time he is in high spirits, laughing and joking around. It definitely shows in his work as he rarely has to be asked twice to complete a task, and has always finished them in a timely manner.
He is continually willing to drop what he is doing to go help someone else out, be it one of our housekeeping team, going over to one of our sister properties, or helping in a guest room. He has always put the guests’ needs first, even if that pushes him to stay later than his scheduled shift. He has never had a complaint from any guests that he has interacted with, and we have had nothing but compliments about him.
If ever there are mistakes or missteps, Andrew will be the first one to admit he's wrong and come up with a plan to make sure it doesn’t happen again. That type of responsibility for one’s self is a very refreshing constant in an industry that is constantly changing. Andrew has helped with some housekeeping tasks, as well as jumping into help the grab and go breakfast bags in the mornings if the front desk becomes very busy.
He has taken phone calls while off the clock to help guide the rest of the team to fix any small issues that arise when he is no longer at the hotel, and will come in early, stay late, or even come in on days off if able to ensure that everything is running smoothly. Without Andrew on the team, I believe we would be at a huge disadvantage. He brings a new light to the work place with his perky attitude and his willingness to help his coworkers in any way he is able.
Employee of the Month: Sarah Conz, JDubs Bar & Grill
Nominated by: Customer
"Sarah was working the back bar of JDubs on the night of the fights this last weekend. The place was crowded and I happened to find a seat at the bar with some friends since it was the only available spot to squeeze in. The first thing I noticed was that there was only 1 bartender for the bar rail and the waiters/waitresses that were serving the packed tables on the floor.
Seeing one person having to juggle the floor drinks and a full bar rail on a fight night, I figured it’d take a long time to get drinks and to get served and I came to terms with that as soon as I sat down. But I was beyond wrong as Sarah handled taking orders, cleaning up spilled drinks, checking people out, poured shots, and she even had time to have casual conversations with her customers at the bar – even if it was just recognition that she heard you and saw you needed something.
I was beyond impressed that I never had to wait more than a minute or two after asking her for something. She seemed to never get flustered and handled the bar better than I’ve seen teams of bartenders during a busy night when it’s crazy and chaotic. It seems as if the team at JDubs works like a well-oiled machine but it really helps when your bartender can handle a bar like Sarah did that weekend.
It makes everyone’s lives a little easier when you have faith you can serve your tables promptly and correctly. Sarah and her team are an asset to the hospitality industry in Williston and showed what good customer service looks like on a crazy and chaotic night!"
Individuals recognized as the Leader and Employee of the Month are nominated by their peers, managers, and others they meet daily. If you know someone in the hospitality industry who deserves recognition, email Ashley Oyloe at the Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau at ashleyo@ci.williston.nd.us to receive a nomination form.