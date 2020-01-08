Every month, the Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau is committed to honoring those individuals in the hospitality industry who go above and beyond to keep visitors returning to our area. The CVB believes that customer service goes a long way in a community like Williston, and they want to make sure outstanding individuals get the recognition they deserve.
The CVB takes nominations monthly for the Hospitality Leader and Hospitality Employee of the month, recognizing those who have shown remarkable service in their positions. Due to an oversight, in December the Williston Herald shared Michelle Garrett and Sierra Sennett as November’s winners. Garrett and Sennett are December’s Hospitality Award winners. The Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Herald would like to share November’s winners, Jordan Stewart and Dale Jenkins, both nominated for Employee of the Month.
Jordan Stewart Landmark Suites Nominated by: Tabitha Teeter
Jordan is our ALL STAR in our housekeeping department. She shows up happy, on time, and her positive attitude is infectious to all of us! Jordan’s quality of work is outstanding, and she works just as well with others as on her own. She is a strong example to her co-workers. Guest satisfaction is something that Jordan cares about more than I have seen amongst housekeepers in our industry. She acknowledges every guest she sees with a great big warm smile and she is personable and conversational with them. She takes pride in her work and our hotel. Jordan is an amazing representation of what great hospitality looks and feels like.
Dale Jenkins Days Inn & Suites Nominated By: Melissa Feurt
Dale goes above and beyond as our maintenance team member. He is always excited to come to work, and enjoys a good challenge. If anything breaks down on his day off, He is more than willing to come in and make sure it gets fixed so our guests never have to go without any of our amenities. Dale also helps cover the front desk in case another co-worker is sick, he is a jack-of-all-trades. He is always making sure everything he does is 110 percent! He has been a great asset to the Days Inn & Suites, and we would not be the same without him and his hard work and dedication to make sure the guests of our hotel enjoy their stay!
Individuals recognized as the Leader and Employee of the Month are nominated by their peers, managers, and others they meet daily.If you know someone in the hospitality industry who deserves recognition, email Ashley Oyloe at the Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau at ashleyo@ci.williston.nd.us to receive a nomination form.