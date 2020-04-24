Every month, the Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau honors those individuals in the hospitality industry who go above and beyond to keep visitors returning to our area. The CVB believes that customer service goes a long way in a community like Williston, and they want to make sure outstanding individuals get the recognition they deserve.
The CVB takes nominations monthly for the Hospitality Leader and Hospitality Employee of the month, recognizing those who have shown remarkable service in their positions. The CVB is honoring employees for March and April for their continued hard work and dedication.
March Honorees
Hospitality Leader of the Month
Lennette Davis-Hawthorn Suites
Nominated by: Resa Kramer, Manager
"Lennette "Cricket" Davis has been with us for a little over two years, and in that time she has proven to be someone we could not do without. Since day one, Cricket has shown herself to be one of the most dedicated members of our team. Her energetic personality has brightened the days for many of her coworkers, as well as our long term guests who she has come to know.
We have had guests request her personally to touch up and clean their rooms because of how dedicated to detail she is, sometimes dedicating herself to come in before her scheduled shift. When we had companies in that had a day shift and night shift person in each room, Cricket volunteered to be one of the ones to come in hours before her regular shift to ensure each of those guests would not only have a clean and fresh bed to climb into at the end of their long shift, but to also guarantee those guests, who got back from work at 7:00 am, would not be disturbed by the regular housekeeping hours.
She has also become the one we go to if our Breakfast Attendant is unable to make it in. She always puts the guest's needs first, sometimes leaving after the rest of the housekeepers have gone because a guest asked for cleaning late in the day. She also does not hesitate to come in and help out on her days off, sometimes putting her into a stretch of seven days or longer before a day off. She has stepped into whatever shoe we have needed her to fill with a determination some could only wish for, and has surpassed every expectation. Our team would truly feel empty without her."
Hospitality Employee of the Month
Sasha Dixon-Landmark Suites
Nominated by: Tabitha Teeter
"Sasha exemplifies amazing customer service in all that she does. This recommendation comes not only from us, her employer, but from our guests as well! Sasha had been hired into our bar with a desire to move to the front desk at some point. As a bartender, Sasha made every guest's experience memorable, and quickly became our regular's favorite. Sasha made the bar her department by taking initiative. She offered up new special ideas, such as a sampler platter and nacho fries. She knew what beers everyone drinks and made sure that if we were not carrying a request that she submitted that to us.
Sasha is now in her second week of training at the front desk. Within the first week, countless guests came to the desk, expressing concern they would no longer see her in the bar. We practically had a tug-of-war over Sasha, housekeepers were so happy to get to see her during their work hours, front desk was over the moon that they get to work alongside her, and our regulars were afraid they would miss out seeing her because they work during the day! Phew! Those strong guest and staff relations are why we, as a hotel, succeed!
Her work ethic, perfectionism, and "pure sunshine" personality are the exact qualities that make her potential in the hospitality industry boundless, I believe we have found one of the best! Sasha deserves to be recognized for her immeasurable contributions to our hotel, we could never thank her enough!"
April Honorees
Hospitality Leader of the Month
Lori Van Winsen, Candlewood Suites
Nominated by: Candlewood Suites staff
"When you look up the definition of hospitality, it’s defined as the friendly and generous reception and entertainment of guests, visitors, or strangers. To me, hospitality means so much more and can’t be summarized in one or two sentences. To me, it means more than simply being welcoming. It is about recognizing the needs of others and extending genuine kindness that’s personalized to the individual. It means being thoughtful and to have intent. It is rare to find people who do this naturally and without motive, but every now and again...you meet one of these exuberant human beings! Which leads me to the nomination of my General Manager, Lori Van Winsen for Hospitality Leader of Month.
Lori comes with over 20 years of hospitality experience, and a heart to inspire and do good for others. I have lost count of all the thoughtful things she has done for people over the years of working with her. It comes very naturally to her. One of the things that she says that I love most is “making friends, one guest at a time”.
Most of the things she does for people will never be known, because she prefers to stay behind the scenes, and never expects recognition for her kind gestures. However, I believe she deserves recognition now more than ever. Some things she has done recently that really touched not only my heart, but also hearts of others, are listed below.
-Over Christmas, one of our long-term guests had come back from a vacation, and when she arrived to her room, there was mini Christmas tree. Lori thought that she could use a little Christmas cheer and gave her a small tree for her room. Our guest absolutely loved it and was beside herself that someone would do that for her.
-Another time was when she found out it was a guest’s birthday, so she stopped what she was doing and went to the store in search of a piece of cake and a birthday card, to make sure our guest had an amazing day. She has done this numerous times.
-Just the other day, one of our special hotel pet guests was staying with us. She is very particular about the treats she eats; Lori went out and found the exact treats that she liked to make sure that our pet guest was happy with her stay as well.
These are just some of the MANY things that she has done over the time that I have known her. If I wrote down everything she has done, it would never have an ending because I know she will continue devoting her life to taking care of others, no matter who it is. I admire her strength and selflessness as we navigate through these tough times, and want her to know that our team thinks she is an amazing and fearless leader! From all of us at Candlewood Suites, we want to show our appreciation for Lori by nominating her for this award!"
Hospitality Employee of the Month
Rebecca Rios-Hawthorn Suites
Nominated by: Resa Kramer
"Though she has been with us less than a year, Rebecca has shown herself to be one of our go to Front Desk agents. With a thirst for knowledge, Rebecca is always willing and wanting to learn more about the hotel industry and everything that comes with it. She is always excited to get new tasks and finishes them quickly and accurately. She has become the one our newer employees call with questions, as well as being one of our top trainers.
She has continuously proven that she will go out of her way to help her coworkers as well as our guests. During our summer months last year, Rebecca showed to be a valuable part of our team by being a bridge between languages for some of our Spanish speaking guests. Going out of her way to type up notes to keep them informed about housekeeping schedules and rooming updates.
I have personally heard many guests say she is one of the nicest desk agents they have ever encountered, and they enjoy her spunk, humor and willingness to help with any issues that may arise. Our team would not be complete without her."
Individuals recognized as the Leader and Employee of the Month are nominated by their peers, managers, and others they meet daily.If you know someone in the hospitality industry who deserves recognition, email Ashley Oyloe at the Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau at ashleyo@ci.williston.nd.us to receive a nomination form.