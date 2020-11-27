Every month, the Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau honors those individuals in the hospitality industry who go above and beyond to keep visitors returning to our area. The CVB believes that customer service goes a long way in a community like Williston, and they want to make sure outstanding individuals get the recognition they deserve.
The CVB takes nominations monthly for the Hospitality Leader and Hospitality Employee of the month, recognizing those who have shown remarkable service in their positions. The CVB is honoring two employees for November for their continued hard work and dedication.
Employee of the Month: Rosa Delgado, Holiday Gas Station
Nominated by: Paul Lovermi, customer
"She was one of the first people to impress me when I first moved to town five months ago. I was actually trying to convince my bosses to increase my budget so I can afford to employee Rosa myself!
She always remembers people’s names or face and is always smiling. You can’t touch that in customer service – you either have it or you don’t.
She deals with people passing through the store every day and continues to be a great representation of the city."
Hospitality Employee of the Month: Kori Bourre, Four Points Williston
Nominated by: Paul Lovermi, employer
"Kori has been at this location for the last four years. She has been in her management role for the last 3 years.
Housekeeping is the hardest job in the hotel industry these days with all the new procedures that are put into place. As the manager of the housekeeping department she has embraced the new Marriott COVID protocols with the highest regard.
She ensures the safety of every current and future guest during COVID constantly. Kori is also our representative for the Marriott headquarters as the Clean Champion!"
Individuals recognized as the Leader and Employee of the Month are nominated by their peers, managers, and others they meet daily.If you know someone in the hospitality industry who deserves recognition, email Ashley Oyloe at the Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau at ashleyo@ci.williston.nd.us to receive a nomination form.