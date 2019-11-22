Every month, the Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau is committed to honoring those individuals in the hospitality industry who go above and beyond to keep visitors returning to our area. The CVB believes that customer service goes a long way in a community like Williston, and they want to make sure outstanding individuals get the recognition they deserve.
The CVB takes nominations monthly for the Hospitality Leader and Hospitality Employee of the month, recognizing those who have shown remarkable service in their positions.
Leader of the Month
Kim Carson, Candlewood Suites
Nominated by: Crystal Purdy
We would like to nominate Kim Carson "Mr. Kim" for the Hospitality Leader award. Mr. Kim has been instrumental and invaluable to our team from the moment he became part of the Candlewood Suites, Williston. Mr. Kim has been our Maintenance Engineer since February. For those of you who know him, you know about his genuine southern hospitality and smile that shines through with every interaction; whether it be with our guests or his coworkers.
Numerous times, Mr. Kim has gone out of his way to take care of our guests, and even our employees. He displays true hospitality in everything that he does. He knows the value in connecting with every person that walks through our doors, and finds ways to make them feel at home.
You need a jump start on your car? Mr. Kim is already there holding the jumper cables.
You need a lift to the store? Mr. Kim is there, car keys in hand.
Your spirit needs lifted or simply just someone to talk to? Mr. Kim is there telling you a funny story, lending a listening ear, or offering a shoulder to cry on.
You need a good ol' southern Louisiana Gumbo recipe. Mr. Kim is there! And I'm there with a spoon in hand!
All kidding aside, Mr. Kim believes that every guest should be treated like family and always recognizes the opportunity to go beyond for our guests and our hotel. There isn't a task too big or too small for Mr. Kim. He never expects anything in return, just the satisfaction that everyone is taken care of. He is a true hotelier at heart and it shows with everything that he does!
Employee of the Month
Zak Wells
Hawthorn Suites
Nominated by: Resa Kramer
Zak has dedicated himself to the hospitality industry for over 10 years. Luckily, he walked through our doors two years ago, and has proven that he is an irreplaceable part of our team. In the two years that he has been working with us, he has never called in sick, never missed a shift, and has only asked for a couple days off here and there. He has always been a team player and makes sure his work is done as well. He helps our housekeeping department by doing the laundry that was unable to get finished on prior shifts, along with being open to helping our new members of the team when they are struggling.
He answers his phone on his off time to answer questions and to give advice on how to handle the different situations you see when working in the hospitality business. He has continuously been open to staying late if a co-worker has called off work unexpectedly and a replacement has not been reached yet, sometimes pulling shifts as long as 16 hours. He also takes on the breakfast attendant duties when our breakfast person is not able to make it in, which includes cooking the breakfast, setting everything up, talking with the guests to ensure they are having a positive start to their day, along with doing his normal Night Audit shift duties.
Zak has shown from day one that he is willing to go above and beyond to make sure our guests are happy, safe and comfortable. I personally have witnessed him go through extra measures to help a guest by giving directions to a good restaurant, moving to a more comfortable room in our hotel and de-escalating situations before they evolve into anything serious. I have been told time and time again how he makes each guest feel as if they are his personal friend, and many of those guests have said he is one of the main reasons they keep coming to stay with us.
He is always ready, with a smile on his face and a calm cool voice, to provide some of the best guest service I have ever seen. It is an honor to have him on our team.
Individuals recognized as the Leader and Employee of the Month are nominated by their peers, managers, and others they meet daily.If you know someone in the hospitality industry who deserves recognition, email Ashley Oyloe at the Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau at ashleyo@ci.williston.nd.us to receive a nomination form.