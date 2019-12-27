Every month, the Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau is committed to honoring those individuals in the hospitality industry who go above and beyond to keep visitors returning to our area. The CVB believes that customer service goes a long way in a community like Williston, and they want to make sure outstanding individuals get the recognition they deserve.
The CVB takes nominations monthly for the Hospitality Leader and Hospitality Employee of the month, recognizing those who have shown remarkable service in their positions.
Leader of the Month-November
Michelle Garrett , El Rancho Hotel
Nominated by: Jessica Lamar
I had a guest that contacted me about one of my employees. This guest travels a lot for work and had to travel to this area for a six week stay. She came to me the week after she checked in to let me know about her experience during check in. She said that when she arrived at the hotel, the front desk employee named Michelle was very pleasant. Even though the reservation was not showing up in the computer Michelle was very accommodating and offered her some coffee while she got the issue sorted out.
Michelle was quick and efficient and was able to get her checked in and into a room much quicker than she is used to even with the issue finding the reservation. She also said that Michelle was knowledgeable and explained all the available amenities that we provide which she greatly appreciated due to her being for such an extended stay. I know this may all seem small, but for this guest it made a huge impact on her stay with us.
Employee of the Month-November Sierra Sennett-Days Inn & Suites
Nominated by: Melissa Feurt
Sierra has been with the Days Inn for almost two years. In that time, she has worked many roles within the hotel and has recently been promoted to supervisor of the front desk and housekeeping staff. She is the first face guests see when they come down for breakfast and she always has a friendly smile on her face. She goes above and beyond for each guest that comes in. From ensuring each guest’s needs and wants are met, if she can’t meet each one she always finds a solution that leaves the guest happy.
She is sure to remember each regular guest by name and always greets them by name when they come in or call in for a reservation. When non-native North Dakotans come to stay, she always goes above the call of duty to tell them about all the great places to eat and visit in Williston! We are so happy that she enjoys and loves the guest industry and represents the Days Inn!
Individuals recognized as the Leader and Employee of the Month are nominated by their peers, managers, and others they meet daily.If you know someone in the hospitality industry who deserves recognition, email Ashley Oyloe at the Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau at ashleyo@ci.williston.nd.us to receive a nomination form.