On the back of his new business cards, David Ulvog has the slogan, “Life, back on track,” and the pun is very much intended.
On March 1, Ulvog started Alpha Dakota, a company that manages GPS tracking and house arrest. It’s something he was familiar with already.
“Being in the bail industry, in most places, GPS bracelets go hand in hand with the industry,” Ulvog, who is also an agent with 10 Minute Bail Bonds, told the Williston Herald.
GPS tracking is more uncommon in North Dakota, and especially so in the northwest corner of the state. Ulvog’s mother-in-law worked with GPS tracking and he got some experience that way before deciding to strike out on his own.
GPS tracking is widely used around the country to cut down on overcrowding in jails and prisons. And in North Dakota, the Legislature is considering a bill that would stop most juvenile incarceration entirely.
Ulvog has had meetings with the Williams County State’s Attorney’s Office, as well as one in another county, to explain what the service offers and how they might use it.
One of the concerns he regularly hears is that GPS just tracks someone, it doesn’t physically prevent them from going anywhere or doing anything. But, Ulvog said, there is a psychological barrier. The idea of being watched is a powerful deterrent, as are the consequences if a judge decided to put the defendant back in jail.
“When they're on home arrest, they have more of a vested interest,” Ulvog said.
That vested interest is more than just staying out of jail. The people who use GPS tracking generally do so at their own expense.
Ulvog sees that as another benefit.
“It puts their skin in the game,” he said.
Ulvog’s initial interest in the subject has grown steadily.
“It kinda turned into a passion for me, helping these people get back up on their feet,” he said.
Hence the pun in the company motto.
He’s hopeful that GPS tracking could help people before a minor problem with the law becomes something worse.
“Just because you make a mistake, it's not the end of your life,” he said.