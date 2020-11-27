Community encouraged to participate in tree decorating

Williston is inviting the community to participate in its first Community Christmas Tree Ornament Contest.
The Community Christmas Tree has become a favorite holiday tradition since it was reintroduced in 2014. This year, a Colorado Blue Spruce from the property of Tiffany and Jason Brevik was moved from the corner of Ninth Street East and Third Avenue East to its holiday home on 26th Street last week. This 88-foot tree is the largest in the last six years.
“We’ve been trying to donate the tree for the past three years,” Tiffany Brevik said. “It’s an old tree that we didn’t want to fall in on the house, so I’m super excited.”
While there will not be a formal tree lighting ceremony this year due to COVID-19 precautions, the tree was lit for Friday, Nov. 27 and was a stop along the Holiday Lights Tour.
To truly make it a community Christmas tree, the city is encouraging residents to get creative and make their best ornament to hang on the tree for a chance to win a prize pack. Beginning Monday, November 30, individuals can place their homemade ornaments on the tree. Contest participants have until Friday, December 4 to place their ornaments.
“The ornament contest is a new way for the Williston community to be involved with the annual Christmas tree, knowing the traditional lighting ceremony wasn’t possible this year,” Caitlin Pallai, City of Williston communications strategist told the Williston Herald. “The hope is that we receive a lot of submissions and that this can become a new tradition moving forward. We are excited to see how the Williston community comes together through creative expression!”
Individuals are reminded that ornaments will be out in the elements, but a future time frame will be provided for those who would like to retrieve their ornaments, if desired. The Community Christmas Tree will stay up until early January 2021.
Individuals are also invited to place ornaments on the tree without participating in the ornament contest.
The contest is open to all ages with four age categories:
- Under 6
- 7-10
- 11-14
- 15+
Two winners from each age group will be selected on Monday, Dec. 7. All submissions will be showcased on the City of Williston Facebook and Instagram pages.