The Bank of Tioga recently assisted Divide County School District students by paying the balance of any unpaid student lunch accounts for the remaining 2023 school year with a donation of $2,500.
The bank donated a similar gift of this kind in June 2020 to assist families in need. Since then, according to school officials, there has been a 60% increase in the cost for the same exact meal that was prepared pre-pandemic times. Much of this increase in food service status is due to labor shortages, transportation, costs of goods and overall inflation.
“As a school district, we are very appreciative of the donation from The Bank of Tioga. Not only for the donation but also for the program that is offered for families who may be in need of some financial support. We want to encourage our Divide Count School District (DCSD) families to utilize this opportunity for financial assistance,” said Divide County Elementary Principal, Tanja Brown.
The state supply chain assistance funding has begun, and a majority of the funds received specifically in DCSD was utilized for milk supply and immediate food needs. Many schools in the state are also using these funds for fresh fruit and veggies, flour, sugar, etc., while exploring the option of a future onsite greenhouse to help offset ongoing food costs.
“Our recent donation to the Divide County School lunch program solidifies The Bank of Tioga’s continued commitment to ensuring every eligible child receives financial assistance towards well-balanced meals while attending school in our local community,” said The Bank of Tioga Branch Manager and Divide County School Board Member, Krista Verlinde. “As a community bank we want to be known for much more than just local financial specialists, our employees are networked within multiple areas throughout our communities, and I am proud to know that we are committed to the needs of our community."