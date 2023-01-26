Bank of Tioga donation
Bank of Tioga

The Bank of Tioga recently assisted Divide County School District students by paying the balance of any unpaid student lunch accounts for the remaining 2023 school year with a donation of $2,500.

The bank donated a similar gift of this kind in June 2020 to assist families in need. Since then, according to school officials, there has been a 60% increase in the cost for the same exact meal that was prepared pre-pandemic times. Much of this increase in food service status is due to labor shortages, transportation, costs of goods and overall inflation.



