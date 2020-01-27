The Williston City Commission will be tackling the issue of housing with some upcoming votes at the city’s next meeting.
The commission is set to meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, with Director of Development Services Mark Schneider presenting the commissioners with three items related to the ongoing housing concerns in Williston. Schneider will be seeking approval for the acknowledgment of the Comprehensive Housing Action Plan, the establishment of a Housing Committee and for housing incentives.
The city commissioned Newmark Grubb Zimmer in Oct. 2018 to create a Comprehensive Housing Action Plan that would explore the local economy and recommend an effective housing policy and programs the city could implement. According to Schneider, as there was no framework for existing housing, a fundamental analysis had to be completed to create a foundation. Dr. Troy Nash, along with colleagues from consulting company Newmark Knight Frank, came to Williston in March 2019 to conduct a housing study. The team spent around a week in town, interviewed 60 local participants and gathered information. Schneider said the report was completed in Oct. 2019, but that he held off presenting the report until there was some sort of plan for the Williston Square project. At this time, he said, he believes the report is a snapshot of where Williston’s housing needs are and that he wishes to get the report out to the public to use as a guideline for the 2020 residential building season.
Another objective Schneider hoped to come from the Comprehensive Housing Action Plan was the formation of a Housing Commission. He said the commission would explore the Williams County housing industry problems and opportunities, and work to promote and support comprehensive housing solutions. Additionally, Schneider said the commission would serve as liaison between the local housing industry and the city commission. The goal, Schneider said, is for the housing commission to propose innovative ideas to keep the housing industry sharp, on budget, affordable, with a consistent inventory of homes while the city is in demand. The proposed commission would consist of nine voting members, with staff from Planning, Engineering and Economic Development invited for the meetings.
Schneider said the current housing committee is seeking consideration and approval of housing incentives. Schneider said the incentives are based on a program in McKenzie County, which offered up to $50,000 toward infrastructure needs to each home that qualified for the program. Schneider said $1,000,000 was raised toward the program, which “stirred a lot of excitement,” causing Williston to lose builders and sub-contractors to McKenzie County. With the commission’s approval, Schneider said he wants Williston to create its own excitement with two new programs from the committee. The first would eliminate building permit and plan review fees for new single-family residential projects, and the second would allow the landscaping to be installed by the new owner with a deadline of one year to install trees and grass. Currently the city requires the landscaping to be completed prior to the issuance of the Certificate of Occupancy.
The commission will vote on all three proposals at Tuesday’s meeting.