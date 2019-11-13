The City of Williston and the STAR Fund are helping a “cool” new business come to town, while others in the city will be under new ownership.
Williston Economic Development Director Shawn Wenko presented the City Commission with five applications from the STAR Fund’s Flex PACE program, which utilizes funds from the STAR Fund and Bank of North Dakota to help new and existing businesses to succeed by assisting them in taking steps to build, remodel, or expand their facilities. Bank of North Dakota provides a two to one match to the STAR Fund allocation.
Jonas and Bonnita McKenzie are bringing the well-known ice cream franchise Cold Stone Creamery to Williston, requesting a Flex PACE grant not to exceed $35,000 for purchase of the franchise, which would be located in the Harvest Plaza facility behind Safari Trampoline Park. The total investment into the franchise will be about $400,000. Cold Stone Creamery is an international franchise whose main product is ice cream made on location and customized at the time of order. The company has been in business for more than 30 years.
Austin and Melissa Ellingson requested a Flex PACE buydown in an amount not to exceed $35,000 for the purchase of a building for The Hub Cycle & Sport Shop. The new business would offer bicycle repair and sales, along with the sale of skateboards and ice hockey equipment repair and skate sharpening. Wenko said the Ellingsons would be investing around $350,000 into the facility, which would be located at 9 First Avenue East in Williston.
Jon and Cindy Slater are purchasing the K & G’s No Place bar in Williston, requesting a Flex PACE buydown not to exceed $25,000 towards purchase of the business. The bar, located on Main Street in downtown Williston, will be renamed Slater’s and turned into a live music venue in the city.
Schelle Thomas is purchasing longtime business All Seasons Sport About, which has been in business in Williston for more than 20 years. Thomas has worked for the retail sporting goods and embroidery shop, which Wenko said will make a smooth transition as the business changes hands. Thomas requested a Flex PACE buydown not to exceed $47,000 for purchase of the business, with an investment of about $600,000.
Dakota Diesel owners Don Fleming and Jim Metzger requested a Flex PACE buydown grant to make improvements to their facility. The business is looking to invest around $300,000 into building improvements, with the STAR Fund recommending a grant not to exceed $25,000 towards the cost.
The City Commission voted unanimously to accept Wenko’s recommendations and awarded all STAR Fund grants at the meeting.