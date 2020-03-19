The North Dakota Department of Commerce has launched a webpage provide information and resources to businesses affected by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The page will include real-time updates for both state and federal resources available to businesses impacted economically as a result of the current public health threat.
Topics and resources relating to finance, labor law, insurance, tax, and workplace safety are consolidated on an easy-to-navigate page, creating a one-stop for businesses seeking resources related to COVID-19.
This is one of many steps the North Dakota Department of Commerce is taking to address COVID-19.
Among other steps, the agency is serving as lead coordinator for economic recovery and resiliency for North Dakota businesses, the Commerce Department has temporarily redirected all human and financial resources within the agency to support North Dakota businesses through this public health crisis.
This includes assigning researchers to understand draft federal regulations to enable quicker action upon passage, providing assigned resources by region to provide personal assistance in accessing and navigating resources, including working with the Bank of North Dakota and the Small Business Administration to access state and federal financing options, and redirecting other financing mechanisms to support businesses at this time.
“The state is banding together to support North Dakota businesses,” Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer said. “By working as one government in cooperation with other partners, we will ensure our economy remains resilient and is able to recover from the impact the current health crisis.”