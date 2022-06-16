The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced today that the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program pre-application period is now open through Aug. 1.
The CDBG program provides financial assistance to eligible units of local governments in the form of grants and loans for public facilities, public services, housing rehabilitation, and economic development projects.
“Throughout the years, the CDBG has proven to be a vital tool in ensuring resiliency for residents and businesses in all communities across North Dakota,” Commerce Community Services CDBG Program Manager Tonya Forderer said.
The primary beneficiaries of CDBG funded projects must be very low- and low-income individuals. Examples of projects funded by the CDBG include:
Housing – housing rehabilitation of very low- and low-income homeowner units and rental units within a particular area.
Public facilities – water and sewer projects, removal of architectural barriers, fire halls, ambulances, etc.
Economic development – cities and counties receive funds to loan and or grant to businesses which create jobs for low-income persons.
Eligible projects must also be consistent with at least one of the program’s national objectives:
Benefit low- and moderate-income persons.
Aid in the prevention or elimination of slums or blight.
All applications must be submitted by email to dcs@nd.gov by 5 p.m. CT on Aug. 1. Please note that note that economic development pre-applications do not follow the same guidelines and can be submitted any time between July 1, 2022 – June 15, 2023. Details about dollar amounts, eligible projects, etc. can be found in the 2022 CDBG Program Distribution Statement.
For further questions, please contact the representative for your region. A list of regions can be found at belegendary.link/Regional-councils.