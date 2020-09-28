Summer may be over, but ice cream is a year-round treat, and a big-name in the frozen treat game is opening up this weekend in Williston.
Cold Stone Creamery was one of six STAR Fund projects approved by the Williston City Commission in Nov 2019. Jonas and Bonnita McKenzie are bringing the well-known ice cream franchise Cold Stone Creamery to Williston, and were approved for a Flex PACE grant not to exceed $35,000 for purchase of the franchise, with a total investment of about $400,000.
The international ice cream franchise has been in business for more than 30 years, with locations across the globe. Now, rather than having to drive an hour or more for the custom made-to-order treats, area residents can pop over to Harvest Plaza during Cold Stone Creamery’s grand opening on Friday, Oct 2.
“The addition of Cold Stone Creamery is showing the interest in franchise opportunities is starting to materialize,” Shawn Wenko, Economic Development Director told the City Commission in November.
Cold Stone Creamery is located at 3210 27th St W, Suite 106 in Williston.