Rick D. Clemes, CFSP, a funeral director with Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home in Williston, has recently qualified for recertification of the designation of Certified Funeral Service Practitioner (CFSP), by the Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practice. Clemes is also a Lifetime Member of the Academy.
A number of professions grant special recognition to members upon completion of specified academic and professional programs and "CFSP" is funeral service's national individual recognition.
Since its 1976 founding, the Academy has had as its goals: 1) to recognize those practitioners who have voluntarily entered into a program of personal and professional growth, 2) to raise and improve the standards of funeral service and 3) to encourage continuing education a life-long process in their own self-interest, the interest of the families they serve, and the community in which they serve.
To initially receive this award, the practitioner must complete a 180 hour program of continuing education activities and events. In addition, the practitioner is required to accumulate 20 hours per year to recertify.