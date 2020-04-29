After taking some time to discuss possible housing incentives, the City of Williston has approved what they call "a good start" towards encouraging the housing market in the area.
A Housing Commission was formed in January to promote and support comprehensive housing solutions in Williston and Williams County. Director of Development Services Mark Schneider told the City Commission on Tuesday, April 28 that The nine-person committee has met six times in the past three months to discuss ideas and create incentives to present to the city commission for consideration.
At the Jan. 28 meeting of the commission, Schneider proposed two housing incentives, one which would eliminate building permit and plan review fees for new single-family residential projects, and another to allow the landscaping to be installed by the new home owner with a deadline of one year to install trees and grass.
At that meeting, commissioners said they didn't believe those were the right incentives, and the matter was tabled. Now, the commission has come up with a solution they believe will be beneficial to all. Schneider said the solution. which the commission had "extensively investigated, researched and discussed," is to waive residential construction permit fees for all new single -family residential projects. The housing commission believes, Schneider said, that waiving fees would have two primary implications, the first being that it will show an effort by city leadership to proactively address the housing needs in Williston, particularly as the larger economy is under duress. Secondly, Schneider explained, economic principles reveal that reducing fees and taxes always incentivizes the behavior to which the fee or tax is associated.
"If we lower the fees associated with permits, we're hoping that this creates people to come out and pull more permits," Schneider told the commissioners.
Schneider went on to say that the housing commission believed waiving the permit fees would help ensure future property tax revenues across the entire life of each new home for the city, while simultaneously generating exponential revenue for local builders, supply companies, realtors, closing companies, banks, and businesses that sell housing goods and supplies. The commission also believes the city would see an immediate increase in applications for residential construction permits, which they can track for future consideration.
The program would waive around $2,120 per home for a period of one year, based on a three-bedroom, two-bath home and would be retro-active to March 13, prior to the COVID-19 shutdown.
"We know it's a small amount, but we believe that it will make a big impact on the future of Williston," Schneider said.
"It's a start," Commissioner Tate Cymbaluk told Schneider. "I don't know how big of an incentive it will be, but it's a good start."
Commissioner Chris Brostuen thanked Schneider and the housing commission for their work, and made the motion to approve the permit fee waiver. Cymbaluk seconded the motion, and it passed unanimously. Schneider said the waiver is effective immediately.
Schneider said other ideas the commission has been discussing and will present to the City Commission include:
• Possible Tax Exemptions or Property tax reductions to kick-start the economy, particularly since the fear of the Covid-19 pandemic descended upon the state.
• Raising a pool of money for local builders to borrow against at very low interest rates, with discussions having included the possibility of the city and county participating in the pool.
• Special Assessment Adjustments: Consideration includes how special assessments increase the price of a single-family home compared to other municipalities that install infrastructure.
• Contacting our legislators to help establish ‘housing’ as critical infrastructure, therefore potentially qualifying for additional federal dollars during these unprecedented economic times in history.
• Working with local banks and builders and the Bank of North Dakota, to try and establish the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency construction loan guarantee program which finances speculative home construction in our area.
These and other possible incentives will be presented to the city some time in the future. For more information on the permit fee waiver, contact Development Services at 701-577-8115.