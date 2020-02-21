Williston city officials have announced they will hold a public meeting regarding the Comprehensive Housing Plan that has been in the works for nearly a year.
Dr. Troy Nash, director of public sector consulting for Newmark Knight Frank and Author of the Comprehensive Housing Action Plan, will be in Williston Tuesday, March 3, to present his findings on the housing study he performed at the end of 2019. The Williston City Commission acknowledged the report at the Jan. 28 commission meeting.
The City Commission also formed a housing commission, which Development Services Director Mark Schneider said will explore the Williams County Housing Industry problems and opportunities. The nine-person commission will have three-year staggered terms, and begin meeting immediately to promote and support comprehensive housing Solutions.
Nash visited Williston in March 2019, spending time exploring the housing needs in the region. He spoke about how the study would be taking the human factor into consideration regarding the area's housing requirements.
“We are here, really, to help you all think about your housing situation,” Nash explained. “The charge was really very simple: ‘We have a housing issue here, help us figure out our housing issue.’ So we are diving headfirst into that work, gathering a lot of quantitative data. We have heaps and mounds of it. But one of the things that we feel is vitally necessary is to not only rely on quantitative data, we need the qualitative data, the people stuff.”
There will be a public meeting to share the comprehensive plan at the Williston ARC from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 3. Nash will review his findings and take questions along the way from the public. The meeting will be an opportunity for the public to hear what the plan entails, as well as give feedback regarding the concerns they have. Schneider said he encourages any resident who is interested or has concerns about the housing situation to attend. Public input, he said, is what will help guide improvements in the future.
"Come be a part of the solution and voice your local housing concerns," Schneider said. "This Industry needs everyone to work together in order to resolve the high prices, low inventory, and lack of tradesmen in the building industry."