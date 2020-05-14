The City of Williston announced that it will be celebrating Building Safety Month in May.
The theme of this year’s event is “Safer Buildings, Safer Communities, Safer World." The month-long event raises awareness about building safety, and will focus on a different aspect of building safety each week.
“The Williston Building and Safety Department will participate in the 40th annual Building Safety Month, a worldwide campaign presented by the International Code Council, its members and partners to promote building safety,” said the Director of Williston Development Services, Mark Schneider. "This year’s campaign highlights the importance of building codes for providing a strong and resilient built environment, and regularly updated codes that ensure that communities are protected in the face of disasters,” Schneider said.
The weekly themes for 2020 are the following: Week One, May 1 to 10, Disaster Preparedness; Week Two, May 11 to 17, Water Safety; Week Three, May 18 to 24, Resiliency. Sustainability. Innovation and Week Four, May 25 to 31, Training the Next Generation.
“Because of our social distancing, we will announce our public gatherings at a later date, but watch our City website at www.cityofwilliston.com, check out the Williston Wire, or stop by the Building Department Office for more educational information once we are back to work and the Center for Development entrance is unlocked,” said Schneider.
The Center for Development is scheduled to reopen on June 1, 2020.