The storm on June 10 left many homes and businesses with damage due to the heavy winds, rain and hail. As a result, homeowners looking to make repairs may be approached by individuals offering up their services. The City of Williston shared some guidelines for those looking to provide services to residents.
The following are required for any individuals soliciting in the City of Williston, including transient merchants (individuals who engage in temporary or itinerant business within City limits), to provide their services in the City:
- A State of North Dakota Transient Merchant License
- Proof of Liability Insurance
- Valid ID
- City of Williston Door-to-Door Business License (If soliciting door-to-door)
If a resident is approached by someone soliciting at their door, they are encouraged to ask that individual for their ND Transient Merchant License. Individuals carrying a valid ND Transient Merchant License means they are vetted and insured.
Individuals soliciting door-to-door are also required to possess a City of Williston Door-to-Door Business License as required per City of Williston Ordinance § 18-33 Permit — Application. [Ord. No. 988, 9-9-2014], this being distinct from the State’s ND Transient Merchant License. Read more at https://bit.ly/35CDKEy.
An approved Door-to-Door Business License means the individual is:
- Signed off by the Williston Police Department Police Chief, City of Williston Development Services and Finance Department, and the City Attorney;
- Bonded per person;
- Has updated Liability Insurance;
- Made the license payment.
If residents have questions about how to identify a legitimate license, they are encouraged to call City Hall at 701-577-8100.
If a soliciting individual is unable to produce the requested licenses, residents should contact the Williston Police Department at 701-577-1212.
Residents should be aware that they may receive phone calls about repairs and/or may see an increase in lawn sign advertising for various repair services. If residents find signage in their yards placed without permission, residents should contact the Williston Police Department at 701-577-1212.
Before signing any paperwork for home repairs, residents are strongly encouraged to take the following steps:
- Contact your insurance company to see if your repairs will be covered.
- Do not put money down if you are unfamiliar with a particular contractor. Most insurances do not require money down.
- Do not sign any paperwork until you get your Claims Report from your insurance company.
Additional tips on how to proceed with repairs, particularly for water damaged basements, can be found at www.cityofwilliston.com. If you have additional questions, please call City of Williston Development Services at 701-577-8115.
As a reminder, all permits from the storm damage incurred on June 10, 2021 will be FREE for all City residents until July 31, 2021. Plumbing permits will also be FREE.
For more information on appropriate licensure requirements, please contact City Hall at 701-577-8100 or stop by 22 East Broadway, Williston, ND.