After an extensive remodel, Williston's City Hall is reopened and ready for the public.
The first floor of the building has been completely re-done, opening up the reception area and creating a more inviting atmosphere by removing the walls and creating a sitting area, complete with a fireplace and a television, which will be installed later.
Gone is the previous meeting room utilized by the Williston City Commission, which has now been turned into offices for city administration. The Commission will now meet inside the John Kautzman Chamber Room, named for the longtime City Auditor. Outside the room, photos showcase the City's many commissioners, and features a photo from the commission's first meeting in the previous chamber, which took place in 1975.
The new space is meant to be a more state-of-the-art meeting area for the commission, which has been using the County Commission meeting room for the past few months.