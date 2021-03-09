The Williston City Commission voted on a new round of STAR Fund Flex PACE and Community Growth grants.
The commission approved several items from the Williston Economic Development Office including business expansions, equipment and child care assistance. WED Executive Director Shawn Wenko presented the following items for the commission's consideration:
Flex PACE Applications
5027 Jackson Street, LLC
The existing business, owned by Owen Smith and Nicole Hamilton, is seeking to purchase a shop at the listed address to expand their business. They requested a buydown to exceed no more than $47,000 for the property's purchase.
Live In Motion
Owner Heather Howard is seeking to a purchase a new water therapy treadmill for the physical therapy business. Howard is investing around $100,000 for the equipment, and it requesting a buydown amount of no more than $5,000.
Slagle Services
Slagle Services is looking to expand their landscaping business by purchasing additional property. The owners are requesting a buydown not to exceed $37,000.
Community Growth Grant
Coyote Pups Learning Den
The childcare facility, located inside Life Church, is looking to expand in to a second location at 5003 2nd Avenue West, offering an additional 20 childcare spaces to the area. The business is requesting a grant in the amount of $5,000.
C4 Technical Assistance Grant
Rhonda and Darren Bartlette
The couple is looking to purchase the former Hallmark building on Main Street in Williston, and would like an engineering firm to look at the property prior to the purchase. The grant request is for $7,700 for the project.
Wenko noted that while the grant program has been in place for some time, this was the first application WED has received. The C4 Grant is to provide monetary assistance for professional technical services during the preliminary and design phases of projects that involve structural assessment, assessment for suitability for rehabilitation and assessment of mechanical or electrical systems.
Child care Assistance Grant
The grant request is for annual funding in the amount of $10,000 for the Childcare Assistance Grant program. The program promotes he renewal and relicensing of childcare facilities by offering incentives to providers that apply. Wenko said his office received 22 applications for the program.
The City Commission voted unanimously to approve the STAR Fund requests.