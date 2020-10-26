Williston could be looking at a new childcare facility with the approval of a Community Growth Grant from Williston Economic Development.
The matter is set to be discussed at the upcoming meeting of the Williston City Commission. The STAR Fund board submitted to the commission a request from the Williston Area Economic Diversification Group board of directors, who are requesting up to $500,000 in matching funds to partner with Williams County towards the reconstruction of the Crighton building on the Williston State College campus. When completed, the facility will house up to 55 children and will assist in creating an early childcare education program at the college.
The development of the facility would be a three-way partnership between the City of Williston, Williams County and Williston State College, with he process of selecting a provider to be determined at a later date with the agreement being between the provider and Williston State College.
The project timeline shows that the plan has been in development since Feb 2019, when Williston Economic Development received funds to begin soliciting proposals that would identify potential childcare facility space. In May 2019, a proposal by JLG Architects and JE Dunn is selected and studies began, with JLG presenting a study in July 2019 identifying six opportunities. From August to December of that year, Economic Development and the Small Business Development Center conduct due diligence on the project.
One year later, in February 2020, the project was moved to the Williston Area Economic Diversification Group for review, where it was determined that the Art Wood and Crighton Building at WSC were the most feasible locations for the project. In September, the Williams County Commission allocated $500,000 towards the project, with the WAEDG requesting matching funds from the Williston STAR Fund.
“Access to licensed childcare for millennials is a nationwide problem,” Wenko told the Williston City Commission back in February. “It’s hit our community hard because of the new influx of millennials into the population and the above-average community growth rate that we’re seeing.”
The City Commission is set to vote on the grant request on Tuesday, Oct 27.