The Williston City Commission approved another round of grant applications from the Williston Economic Development office,
Economic Development Director Shawn Wenko presented the items, which included two Flex PACE applications, one PACE application, and two Community Build Grants.
Skating Academy: Owner Jason Arnson is seeking to purchase the building behind Midwest Hose and Specialty, with the aim to create a an academy to improve youth with hockey, power skating and figure skating classes. The buydown request was for $108,000.
AGEE Enterprises: The established clothing retail business in Williston has purchased property and is building a new, larger location at Williston Square. The store would include about 5,500 square feet of retail space, and would sell brand-name eyewear, clothing and accessories. The buydown request was for $58,000.
Wenko presented one item for a PACE application, saying it was an exciting request to come through his office. He explained to the commission that in order for a business to qualify for the PACE program, they must receive their primary sector designation from the North Dakota Department of Commerce.
PACE Applications
Crusoe Energy Services: The company uses natural gas that would have otherwise been burned as a flare to power its modular mobile computing stations. They are seeking to purchase the former Packers Plus building in Williston. Wenko added that the business has the full backing of the ND Department of Commerce.
"This is one thing that really looks good for us as a community, because on top of being the leading energy supplier here in the United States, we're starting to make a move towards the carbon capture movement." Wenko said. "So this is a good project for us."
The buydown request was for $162,000.
Community Build Grant
Culbertson Lions Club: The application is for the completion of a 1.5 acre stock pond and walking path in Culbertson that promotes outdoor activities for the youth in the community. The project itself will cost around $250,000, with a Community Build Grant request from the STAR Fund for $10,000.
Coyote Clay Target League: This application is from the Northwest Gun Club, seeking funds to assist with the relocation and development of a permanent clay target shooting range. The clay target facility would be located at Painted Woods Sport Complex and utilized for competitions and practice for the WHS Clay Target program. The Community Build Grant request is for $50,000, with a dollar per dollar required match.
"This can't be in kind, but for every hard dollar that they get through other grants, we will match them a dollar up to $50,000." Wenko said.
"Not only the grants, but donations from the public as well," Mayor Howard Klug added. "If someone goes out there and gives them $100, now it's $200, up to $50,000. We're hoping that they end up with $100,000 to do their project out there."
The Commission voted unanimously to approve all STAR Fund requests. The City Commission meets again on June 22.