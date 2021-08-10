The Williston City Commission approved another round of grant applications for the STAR Fund.
Economic Development Director Shawn Wenko presented the items before the Tuesday, Aug 10 meeting of the Commission. Wenko presented the following Flex PACE, Mini Match and Community Build grants for approval:
Flex PACE Applications
Point Blank Metal Works: This is an existing fabrication and powdercoat business that is purchasing a permanent location on West Front Street in Williston. The request for buydown is $33,000.
Alphabet Academy: The established daycare that has the opportunity to purchase the building she is currently in, the Williston College Foundation Building on 18th street and University. The request for buydown is $27,000.
Copro Doors: This is an established overhead door company that is purchasing a new office/shop location. Request for buydown is $47,000.
Mini Match Grant Allocation
“Each year we set aside a certain dollar amount for the program,” Wenko explained. “The program is a $5,000 grant for new business startups.”
The STAR Fund Board requested an allocation of $100,000 for 2021. As of May, Wenko said the funds have been expended. The STAR Fund Board requested an additional $100,000 for 2021 that would potentially assist 20 additional businesses in Williston.
Community Build Grant
XWA Airshow: Williston Basin International Airport requested a Community Build Grant in the amount of $25,000 for the first annual airshow at XWA. The event will take place September 11th at the airport. The Williston CVB will provide matching funds of $25,000.
Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau: The CVB entered an application a Community Build Grant in the amount of $5,000 for an event to be held following the 52nd annual Guns vs. Hoses game August 27th.
Williston Council for the Aging/NW Dakota Public Transit: This application a Community Build Grant in the amount of $40,000 for an expansion of the NW Dakota Public Transit Facility. The project currently has $700,000 in state and federal commitments, also including funds from the Council for the Aging.
Additionally, the commission approved cancellations and refunds of unused STAR funds in the amount of $27,700.