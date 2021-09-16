The STAR Fund has allocated $272,573 in grants for local businesses for the month of September, approved by the Williston City Commission, City Administrator and STAR Fund Board of Directors.
The STAR Fund incentives for projects and programs were approved at the Sep 14 meeting of the City Commission, including a new auto body shop, daycare facility, skating academy, yoga studio and hair salon.
The largest recipient of this latest round funding is a daycare project spearheaded by the CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Foundation. The foundation has plans to convert the former Sisters of Mercy apartment building into a daycare facility. The new daycare will be able to accommodate up to 65 children including a maximum of 15 to 18 infants.
“There’s still a big demand in the community for daycare,” said Economic Development Executive Director Shawn Wenko. “Our office has been involved in daycare projects for the past 10 to 11 years.”
The Williston City Commission approved up to $209,823 from the Community Build program to help fund the renovation project. The STAR Fund has also recently supported new daycare projects at Light of Christ Church and Williston State College.
"Child care remains a big factor relating to our workforce needs,” said Wenko. “Communities need to be creative to address this and we intend to remain fully committed to the issue and partner in any way we can.”
Other businesses that were approved for STAR Fund grants in September included E & A Body Shop, Oka Staking Academy, The Vault Yoga, Man Cave for Men and Pinnacle Preschool.
Flex PACE Grants
E & A Body Shop: The startup will receive up to $47,000 from the Flex PACE
Interest Buydown program to purchase a building. The full-service body shop will provide repairs on all types of vehicles, semis and planes.
Community Build Grants
CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Foundation: The foundation will receive up to $209,823 from the Community Build program to convert the former Sisters of Mercy apartments to a new daycare.
Mini Match Applications
Oka Skating Academy: The new skating academy will receive up to $5,000 from the Mini Match program to pay for office space and ice rental. The academy provides private lessons, on ice classes, off ice training plus camps and clinics for ice sport athletes of all levels and ages.
The Vault Yoga: The new hot yoga studio will receive up to $5,000 from the Mini Match program to help pay for remodeling costs. The studio provides yoga, meditation and sound healing services in Downtown Williston.
ManCave for Men: The new owner of ManCave for Men will receive up to $5,000 from the Mini Match program to purchase the existing business. ManCave for Men provides haircuts and shaves. It is located in the Harvest Plaza.
Child Care Assistant Grant
Pinnacle Preschool: Pinnacle Preschool will receive up to $750 from the Child Care Renewal program.