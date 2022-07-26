City commissioners have approved $10,000 in Community Build Grant funds for the T&J Agnes Theaters in downtown Williston to receive a paint job.
"This will add to the whole art push we're trying to do with our downtown," Shawn Wenko, Executive Director of Williston's Economic Development said while presenting the application to commissioners.
Professional mural artist, Linda Roesch, from Fargo is on board to complete the project. Her design concepts depict characters from the 1950's animated musical advertisement "Let's All Go to the Lobby." This advert was often played in theaters before the film started or right before intermission to encourage moviegoers to purchase snacks and refreshments from the theater's concession stand.
The funding application was a joint effort between Devyn Cox who proposed the idea for her Leadership Williston project, the T&J Agnes Theater, and Williston's Chamber of Commerce. The application states that the purpose of the mural project is to provide those working, living, and enjoying the downtown area with a "pleasing and engaging art piece" that will improve their quality of life.
Abbey Agnes, owner of the theater, has committed $3,000 in funds toward the project.
The artist, Roesch, submitted an itemized budget for the project totaling $7,201 which will include cost of materials. Exact costs will vary depending on which design concept is selected, mileage, meal allowances, and lodging costs.