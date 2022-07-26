Roesch art concept for theater mural

One of five art concept sketches submitted by Roesch for the T&J Agnes Theater mural project

 Linda Roesch

City commissioners have approved $10,000 in Community Build Grant funds for the T&J Agnes Theaters in downtown Williston to receive a paint job. 

"This will add to the whole art push we're trying to do with our downtown," Shawn Wenko, Executive Director of Williston's Economic Development said while presenting the application to commissioners. 



