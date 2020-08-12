In a brief meeting Tuesday, Aug. 11, the Williston City Commission voted on items from the police department and airport, as well an ordinance change.
Steven Armstrong, deputy police chief, presented two items for the commission, both bid proposals for equipment for the department.
Armstrong said the department opened bids July 14 for a 2020 four-wheel drive UTV with cab as well as two 2020 four-wheel-drive crew cab pickup trucks.
One bid was received from Arnie’s Motorcycle Sales for the UTV in the amount of $28,400. The original Commission approved budget amount for the UTV was $35,500, including equipment. Armstrong said all specifications for the UTV were met, and recommended award of the UTV to Arnie’s Motorcycle.
Two bids were received for a pickup truck, one from Williston Motors in the amount of $65,300, and one from Ryan Motors in the amount of $52,644. The original Commission approved budget amount for the two pickups was $152,000, including equipment.
Armstrong recommended award of the bid to Ryan Motors. The commission voted unanimously to accept both bids.
City Attorney Taylor Olson addressed the commission with an proposed ordinance regarding solid waste hauling. Taylor proposed Ordinance 1117, which would add two sections to Chapter 19 of the Williston Code of Ordinances and add additional definitions and prohibitions. The two additions are the requirement to obtain a permit to haul solid waste in Williston, as well as a penalty for failing to do so. Olson noted that both additions were required by North Dakota Administrative Code. This was the first reading of the proposed ordinance, with a second reading and resolution to be voted on at the next commission meeting.
The first reading was approved unanimously by the commission.
Airport Director Anthony Dudas came before the commission with an amendment to XWA's rental car agreement with its three providers, Enterprise, Hertz and Avis. Dudas explained that the city had entered into a five-year agreement with three rental car agencies in September 2019. The agreement, he said, was based off a request for proposals to provide these services at XWA. At the time the original agreement was executed, it was unknown if the airport would have a rental car wash facility available due to construction costs. Dudas said that the airport has since been able to enter into a public private partnership to construct, operate, and maintain that facility with a third party company, Hill Enterprises.
Dudas explained that in order to formally address how this facility will be funded and operated, an amendment to the agreements with the rental car operators was necessary. The amendment details the maintenance and operational requirements by the city, the permitted uses by the rental car operators, as well as the financial commitments of the city and rental car operators.
Dudas said the facility’s operation is intended to be funded entirely by the Customer Facility Charge, and that the total annual obligation is $250,000 to Hill Enterprises for the operation and maintenance. Should CFC collections fall short of this, Dudas said, base rent of up to $8,400 per year per agency will be established with each agency to cover the shortfall at the reconciliation period of the agreement. If there is additional shortfall during that period, the airport will have to cover any additional expense. In 2019, Dudas said, the airport collected approximately $340,000.00 in the CFC Fund.
The commission voted unanimously to approve the amended agreement.
Additionally, the commission approved a street closure for Cooks on Main's 10th anniversary celebration, as well as the appointment of Greg Cottrell to the Planning and Zoning Commission.