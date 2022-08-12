Purchase Access

Quality early experiences for children begin with a qualified, trained and consistent early childhood workforce. To support this key priority, the North Dakota Department of Human Services is offering stipends to help retain and reward early childhood professionals for their work caring for children, along with incentives to reward individuals for completing approved training and education milestones.

Individuals who work directly with children in licensed child care settings can apply now for a career pathway incentive, workforce training incentives and early childhood workforce retention stipends.



