CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Foundation used a $2,000 donation from Thrivent Financial to purchase a new infusion chair for the Leonard P. Nelson Cancer Center.
The chairs are equipped with warning systems, massage, recharging ports, tablet mounts, and more to provide a comfortable environment for those receiving treatment. Thrivent’s donation replaced an older chair in the isolation room.
“We are very thankful for each and every donation the foundation has received,” said Janna Lutz, Foundation Director. “When patients return for multiple or lengthy treatments, it is important to have a welcoming environment”
Taking the donation a step further, CHI stated that Thrivent Financial will be engaging their membership to help make the project even more impactful.
“We wanted to reach patients more directly and came up with a plan to warm up the room with inspirational decoration and assist with care packages for the cancer patients” said Kristin Iverson, Financial Associate. “We expect the project to be completed fall of 2020.”
In 2019, the Leonard P. Nelson Cancer Center had 1,971 patient visits for cancer treatment. CHI St. Alexius said thanks to the support of donors like Thrivent, there is no need for patients to travel for cancer treatment, and CHI is proud to be able to offer cancer treatment locally.
For more information, or to become a part of this project contact the CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Foundation at 701-774-7466.