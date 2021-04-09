Residents are getting a new option for medical care, with CHI St. Alexius Health Williston announcing the opening of a new walk-in clinic.
The new clinic opens on Monday April 12, but has a familiar look to it. CHI is transitioning their respiratory clinic, located at the facility behind Door 9, into a walk-in clinic with the ability to treat a variety of illnesses.
"We opened the respiratory clinic last year after COVID presented itself as a challenging aspect to our health care system," Nurse Practitioner Anna Wolf told the Williston Herald. "Now we're transitioning it into a walk-in, same day clinic. We're expanding to include more things beyond respiratory illnesses."
Wolf said the transition is in response to a need CHI St. Alexius saw in the community. Appointments with primary care providers can sometimes be difficult to get, she said, but this clinic will allow patients to get seen quickly without having to take a trip to the ER.
"People are wanting to get in and be seen for a headache or a scratchy throat," Wolf said. "So we're just opening it up to other same day illnesses like cuts, falls, things like that."
The clinic opens its doors at 7 a.m. Monday, and will see patients throughout the day until 5:30 p.m. Along with expanded hours, Wolf said that patients will still be seen by the regular CHI providers they are familiar with, and that their charts would be reviewed by their primary care physicians as well.
"We're hoping to keep patients coming to where they're comfortable, and offering these longer hours so they don't have to miss work, miss school and they can get in outside of those normal work/school hours."
Wolf said the clinic hopes to expand its hours even further, if the response is positive and they need is present.
"We're here for our patients, and we're happy to see them from sore throats to stitches." Wolf said. "I hope that people feel excited and feel comfortable enough to come here because they already know us in the community."