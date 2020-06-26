CHI St. Alexius Health announced the addition of a new provider to their staff.
Anna Wolf, MSN, APRN, FNP-C will be joining CHI as part of the family medicine team. Wolf received her Master of Science in Nursing from Frontier Nursing University and will complete her Doctorate of Nursing Practice in 2021. Wolf brings 10 years of experience in the medical field to CHI St. Alexius Williston.
Wolf is a registered nurse and certified for advanced practice with her FNP-C certification accredited through American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP). Her professional interests are women’s health, pediatrics, and chronic care.
Wolf said she is excited to get to know the community of Williston and explore what this city has to offer with her husband and 3 children.