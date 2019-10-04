CHI Foundation fundraiser brings in more than $100K

The annual fundraiser for CHI St. Alexius Health Williston raised more than $100,000 that will be used for equipment upgrades.
The 2019 charity ball, with the theme “Magic in the Moonlight,” attracted close to 350 attendees at the Well at Williston State College on Friday, Sept. 27.
The foundation’s annual fundraiser is the largest of the year and 100% of the proceeds stay here in Williston to touch the lives of those that seek care from CHI St. Alexius Health Williston. The Foundation’s goal is to support our local non-profit hospital in its founding mission to minister to the sick of our community.
With over 40 sponsors, in addition to attendees bidding on live and silent auction items, the event raised $100,346.
The evening was emceed by Shawn Wenko, Executive Director of Economic Development and consisted of dinner, silent and live auctions, as well as mentalist Sean Bott, who impressed attendees during the social hour as well as during his program.
Opening remarks from Dan Bjerknes, hospital president, shared the opportunities in health care that we will experience in the year to come.
“As we look at the end of 2019, we will be experiencing transitions of a different kind," Bjerknes said. "We have partnered with a local daycare provider to open a daycare on our campus. We are working with several orthopedic surgeons in order to provide new orthopedic services and 24/7 call coverage. We are adding family practice, women’s health, general surgery, and occupational health providers. We have partnered with Billings Clinic to provide a gyn oncologist at our cancer center and lastly, we are working to bring a dermatology clinic to our community.”
With proceeds from last year, the hospital purchased a portable digital x-ray machine and a new lab analyzer. This year, proceeds will go toward upgrading digital radiography. This important advancement will improve patient experience and quality of care through enhanced diagnostics, quicker and increased image quality, lower risk of errors and less radiation.