The CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Foundation’s 2019 Charity Ball is taking place this week! Here’s what you need to know about the event.
What
The Foundation’s annual ball is a formal fundraising event for CHI. This year’s theme is “Magic in the Moonlight,” and will include cocktails, dinner, and live entertainment with mentalist Sean Bott and music from Judd Hoos. There will be live and silent auctions featuring a number of great items, such as art, trips, jewelry and tickets to the Minnesota Vikings.
Why
The Charity Ball is one of the most important fundraising sources for CHI, with funds being used for various programs and projects for the facility. Proceeds from last year’s ball were used to purchase a portable x-ray machine and new lab analyzer for CHI. This year, proceeds will be used in he Foundation’s efforts to fully upgrade the facility to digital radiography.
When and where
The ball is scheduled from 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27 at The Well at Williston State College
Tickets
Sponsorships and tickets are still available, and can be purchased online at www.chistalexiushealth.org/williston-foundation/charity-ball or by calling 701-774-7404.