The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce is wrapping up its year and sharing its upcoming plans at the organization's annual meeting coming up on Thursday, Jan. 9.
Chamber members and prospective members are invited to the meeting, which will run down the events and activities from the last year, as well as highlight upcoming events for 2020 and welcoming new members to the board. The meeting is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Williston ARC, with lunch provided.
"It's for our chamber members, but if someone is considering whether they would like to join the chamber, it's a great opportunity to come and hear what we're all about," Chamber President Rachel Richter Lordemann told the Williston Herald.
Lordemann said that 2019 was a very successful year for the chamber, and is looking forward to sharing the highlights of that success with the organization's members. One of the chamber's major highlights, she said, was how many new members joined in 2019. Lordemann said around 80 new members joined the chamber, adding to the organizations success over the past twelve months.
"We've had a lot of changes," Lordemann said. "We moved, we've had some changes in personnel, but overall I think we have ended the year in a really great place, with a great team in place. We're excited for the new year. We have really good energy and great new staff. It was a great year, an exciting year, and we're looking forward to this new year ahead too."
In terms of what is coming in 2020, Lordemann was hesitant to share all the secrets, but excited.
"I don't want to give too many details away because they're still in the planning stages, but we have a couple of things up our sleeve for the spring and hopefully a new fall event," Lordemann said. "And we're very excited to be bringing ribfest back downtown this year. There's a lot going on for this year."
Any members of prospective members of the chamber who would like to register for the annual meeting, visit willistonchamber.com or call 701-577-6000. Lordemann said the meeting is perfect for new members to see what the organization is about.
"If anyone isn't a chamber member and is interested in learning more about what we do, this is a great opportunity," she said. "We really go over all of our activities and everything we've done the past year, so it's a great way to get a good 101 overview of the chamber. And for our existing members, we work for them, so this our opportunity to let them know how things have been going, keep them updated on what we've got coming up, and just get a chance to communicate with them."