The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce is going digital to encourage shopping local, revamping their popular Chamber Bucks program.
Chamber President Rachel Richter-Lordemann said the chamber has had the same system for many years, but stated that the paper version wasn’t very user-friendly for consumers and business owners.
“We wanted to make it easier for people to get ahold of Chamber Bucks, easier for them to spend them, and easier for member businesses who receive them to collect those funds,” Lordemann told the Williston Herald. “So we wanted to eliminate some of the extra steps that the manual process had and make it digital so that it’s easier for everybody.”
So how will the new digital Chamber Bucks works?
By going on to the chamber’s website, shoppers can purchase an electronic gift card up to $250. The digital card works as a Mastercard gift card, which can them be used at any of the participating businesses. The cards can only be used at chamber member businesses, which are also listed on the website. Unlike the paper versions, the digital Chamber Bucks can be used online at participating businesses, making shopping that much easier.
The program is currently being rolled out to the area’s local businesses, and Lordemann said sale to the public will be coming soon, just in time for people to begin their holiday shopping. She added that while the program has remained popular, usage of Chamber Bucks has dwindled over the years, and she hopes giving shoppers a digital option will help that usage increase.
“People are really used to online gift cards, digital paying like Apple Pay and things like that,” She explained. “People are really getting used to easier ways to shop, and so we want to be a part of that and make it easier for people to shop local.”
Lordemann added that the program the chamber is using for the digital Chamber Bucks has been used by several other communities across the state with much success, most notably in Grand Forks.
“We’re excited to launch this, and think it’s going to be a great step towards encouraging people to continue to shop local,” she said. “And I hope that as we get closer to the holiday season, people take advantage of this opportunity to support our businesses and give the gift of shopping local.”