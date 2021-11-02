The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for their annual awards ceremony, seeking nominations for those who have made a difference in the community.
The Chamber Awards recognize those who have made significant contributions to the region through engagement, advocacy and leadership. The chamber has been presenting the awards for more than 25 years, continually honoring those who set an example in leadership, agriculture, and community engagement.
"The awards recognize individuals and organizations who have made a significant impact on the business community, economic growth or quality of life in general in Williston in the past year," Chamber President Rachel Richter Lordemann told the Williston Herald.
2020's awards were virtual, but Lordemann said this year is back and in-person, with the ceremony scheduled for January 14, 2022 at the Old Armory in Williston. Nominations for the seven awards opens up on Nov 5. Nominations will be taken until Monday, Dec 6.
Lordemann said the awards are important to help to shine a light on those who work hard without recognition to make their communities better.
"A lot of times the people who are doing the most important work in or community sometimes like to do it from behind the scenes, and they make our community better and sometimes we don't even know their putting in the work." Lordemann said. "So it's really great to give them a moment to look back on their accomplishments and they impact that they've made; and give them a bit of a moment in the spotlight as our way of saying thanks to those people who are putting in the hard work to improve our community."
The Chamber seeking nominations for the :
Williston Leadership Award
This individual or organization has taken a leadership role within their organization, neighborhood or community, and encouraged the growth and development of others. The recipient will have demonstrated willingness to grow and learn, while helping influence others to make a positive impact in our community.
Community Engagement Award
Recipient best represents the values of community engagement through participation in events and committees in both chamber and non-chamber activities. It is presented to an individual or organization in the Williston area for outstanding volunteer service and positive influence throughout the year.
Generation Next Award
The recipient of this award represents the future of the Williston business community. Recipient will be a young professional who has emerged as a business leader; demonstrating excellence, creativity and initiative in his or her career and community. The recipient of this award should be between the ages of 21-35.
E. Ward Koeser Advocacy Award
The recipient of this award will have demonstrated leadership traits and qualities in the policy and government arenas at the local, state or federal levels. This individual or organization supports the core values of the chamber and is involved in the advocacy efforts to support a growing Williston business community.
Champion of Agriculture Award
This award recognizes an individual or business who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in the agricultural community. Recipient will have made significant contributions to the agriculture industry in the MonDak Region through stewardship of land and livestock, advocacy, application of technology, or development of new products, methods, or ideas.
Chamber Connector Award
Recipient best represents the values of networking and connecting chamber membership with the community. This individual or organization stands out as an ambassador for the chamber and the Williston Area, participates in chamber events, and adopts the chamber’s principles throughout community.
Distinguished Western Star Award
The Western Star award is presented to an individual in the Williston area for promoting Williston as a great place in which to live and work through personal and professional efforts over a period of time. This individual shall exemplify a positive attitude toward our city and be recognized for his/her constant efforts to promote our people and resources. It is the highest award presented by the chamber.
Visit www.willistonchamber.com to fill out a nomination form, or contact The Chamber at 701-577-6000.