The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce is inviting patrons out for some spooky shopping for the annual Moonlight Madness shopping event.
The event is Oct. 9 and 10, with several local retailers staying open later and offering deals on Fall and Halloween items as well as refreshments, contests, and giveaways at participating locations.
"Moonlight Madness is a program to assist retailers who may need sell some their fall and Halloween inventory," explained Rochelle Villa, member relations manager for the Chamber. "We try to help them make that transition from fall to one of their busiest seasons, which is Christmas and holiday shopping season. Helping them get that inventory out also helped to promote those businesses in various ways, giving people another opportunity to shop locally."
There are 11 businesses participating, and shoppers are encouraged to visit each one to take advantage of the various promotions and earn a chance to win a prize package featuring items from each business. Patrons will receive a card that will get stamped at each business, and drop them off at Strike Zone once filled in. Villa said each retailer will have cards to give out, so patrons can start wherever they choose.
Villa said events like Moonlight Madness are a great way to show residents the benefits of shopping local, something that remains important during this uncertain climate.
"It has always been important to support local businesses, but it is especially crucial to do so now as we try to navigate the coronavirus pandemic," she said. "Many businesses across the country have had to close their doors permanently, and we cannot afford to let that happen here in Williston."
The Chamber of Commerce strongly recommends that shoppers participating in Moonlight Madness wear a mask as they shop and practice social distancing amid increasing COVID-19 numbers in Williston and Williams County. Individual businesses may have their own guidelines for shoppers.
For more information and a list of participating retailers, visit www.willistonchamber.com or facebook.com/willistonchamber.