The Chamber of Commerce has reinstated their Coffee and Conversations events after being forced to take a break during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Chamber has had these events in the past and now that there is all new staff here, we have just picked back up doing them. We will begin holding these events monthly, usually toward the end of the month,” Chamber of Commerce Administration and Events Assistant Richelle Snyder said.
The events are free and open to the community.
Their second event since reinstating was held at Caffeinated last week and focused on non-profit organizations.
“We wanted to hear from people with ideas for their nonprofits and how they might be able to help each other,” Snyder said.
Snyder explained that the event worked as a networking opportunity for people who have ideas to start their own non-profit organizations but haven’t moved forward in the process.
Chamber of Commerce Marketing and Member Relations Director Jessica Delvo said that the Chamber currently has 47 non-profit organizations as members and they hope to find other organizations in town they can help.
The attendees of the Coffee and Conversations event shared their personal ideas for non-profit organizations that they would like to see come to fruition.
Two ideas brought up were bringing an environmental nature center to Williston and having another resource facility for domestic violence victims.
Snyder shared a Chamber of Commerce program with the attendees, a non-profit bootcamp that offers live workshops on grant writing, group coaching, and training on the financial aspects of running a non-profit organization and its board of directors.
“We are just offering informational resources to people who may be looking for them,” Delvo said.