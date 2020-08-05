The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce is ramping up for the first ever citywide pub crawl, giving patrons a chance to check out some the Williston's newest pubs and lounges, as well as visiting some old favorites.
The inaugural Boom Crawl, presented by Greystar, takes place Saturday, Aug. 15, and was the brainchild of Chamber Member Relations Manager Rochelle Villa, who came up with the idea for her Leadership Williston project. The goal, she said, was to create an event to engage some of the younger residents who enjoy the nightlife in Williston.
"I thought, if people are spending all this time working here and earning all this money, we want them to feel like there are dedicated events and programs that cater to them," Villa told the Williston Herald. "What do most young people like to do? They like going out and hanging out with friends and having a good time, so I came up with the idea for a pub crawl."
Eleven businesses are taking part in the pub crawl, from longtime establishments such as DK's and Cattails, to some of Williston's new hot spots, like Hops & Berry and Lounge Thirty 3. Each place is offering up food and drink specials all night, but only for those taking part in the crawl.
Tickets are $25 in advance, and can be purchased online at the Chamber's website. If not sold out, tickets will be available on the day of the event for $35. Only 200 tickets will be sold, and Villa said the Chamber has already sold more than half of their tickets.
The ticket gets you a wristband and shuttle service courtesy of Armstrong Sanitation to each establishment, as well as drink and food specials. Only those with wristbands participating in the Boom Crawl can take advantage of each business' specials and use the shuttle.
"We are very excited that we are still able to hold this event, and we’re thankful that all of the participating bars and restaurants are following Smart Restart Guideline to keep patrons and attendees safe," said Chamber President Rachel Richter-Lordemann. "Now, more than ever, coming together as a community is so important. The Chamber is excited to feature some of our bar and restaurant members and provide a fun and safe opportunity for attendees to enjoy our city’s nightlife!"
Registration begins at Outlaws Bar & Grill from 5 to 7 p.m. There is no set order in which participants must visit each place, however the shuttle will be following a specific route. To order your tickets and see a list of participating establishments, visit www.willistonchamber.com or checkout the Chamber's Facebook page for more information.