The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce and Williston Economic Development office hosted the 1 Million Cups gathering at 3 Amigos on Aug. 4, featuring the owners of 3 Amigos and Abele Apparel.
Held every month, the 1 Millions Cups event allows entrepreneurs to highlight their business or present business ideas to the local community and learn how those around them can support their business in it's growth.
Angel Hanser opened Abele Apparel in 2019, starting out as an online retailer before moving to a physical location in October 2020. After eight months in that location the business grew to the point where expansion was needed, and Hanser opened up Abele's new location in the Harvest Plaza in May 2021. As a new business owner, Hanser said there have been a lot of victories, as well as a lot of challenges that one typically wouldn't think about.
"Some of those things would be the start-up costs, especially the first year," she explained. "I had no idea how much I would have to invest."
Hanser said she spent alot of her own time creating her own advertising and website, as well as working full time and investing that money into inventory, displays and materials for the store.
"As much work as that was, it was definitely worth it." she said. "I'm really glad I had people alongside of me, encouraging me in to doing it."
Not only did Hanser have the support of her friends and family, but she said that support she's gotten from her customers has encouraged her even further.
"I feel like the Williston community is unique in the way that they really support small businesses." she explained. "I feel like that's really the foundation of our town, and that's something that you don't really see anywhere else."
Alayna Stiernagle moved to Williston in 2015, working as general manager of 3 Amigos, which opened in 2012. Stiernagle was given the opportunity to purchase the business in 2017, saying she had originally planned to return to Minnesota.
"When you're offered like that, that kind of changes everything that you had planned." she said.
Stiernagle said the restaurant has gone through many changes over the years, from different menu offerings, business hours and recipe changes; to restaurant makeovers and renovations. Stiernagle said much of her staff has been with her for several years, and have helped her overcome the challenges of running a business. Like Hanser, she also said support from the local community has helped the business remain successful.
"I'm lucky to have co-workers that are not only just co-workers, but some of them are my close friends and have even become close family to me," she said. "It's been really cool to come back to living in a small place and actually have that small town community family feel."
Check out Abele Apparel at abeleapparel.com or follow them at facebook.com/abeleapparel.
Visit 3 Amigos online at 3amigosgrill.com and facebook.com/3amigosgrill.
Learn more about 1 Million Cups at www.1million cups.com/williston or www.facebook.com/1MCWST and for up-to-date information and upcoming dates for 1 Million Cups events.