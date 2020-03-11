Today is the opening day of the 2020 Census for 95 percent of American households, and it is vitally important that everyone living and working in Williams County gets counted properly.
If you live in Williams County for six months and one day of the year, then the Census wants to count you here, regardless of where you consider your home state to be. Where you are counted in the Census does not affect things like driving or hunting licenses.
The census sets funding levels for many of the programs that serve people living and working here, including federal highway funds and many other programs. Therefore, those who are living and working here most of the time should be counted here.
Williams County residents and workers will be receiving their invitations to fill out census forms in their mailbox March 12 through March 20. There will be two types of invitations. About 112 million households will receive an invitation to respond online, while 31 million will receive an invitation along with a paper questionnaire.
These invitations will include a short phrase in English, translated into 12 additional languages, encouraging them to respond online or by phone in their own language.
Reminders to complete the census will be sent to households through mid-April, and all households will eventually receive a paper questionnaire. If there is no response to these materials, Census takers will follow up in person, to collect the required information.
Here are a few more important things to know about the Census:
1. The Census is about counting everyone once, only once, and in the right place. It doesn’t matter what state is on your driver's license, it only matters where you live and sleep most of the time (6 months and 1 day).
2 . Your responses to the Census are safe, secure, and protected by federal law. Only statistics are produced from the responses, and all the responses are kept confidential for 72 years. Your responses cannot be used against you. They cannot be given to your employer, landlord, or law enforcement, or anyone else.
3. Everyone counts in the Census. Even if they are not related to you, they count if they are living in your household as of April 1. That's true regardless of whether they rent, own, or live there for free. Also any babies born on or before April 1 would also count.
4. If you’ve just moved, use the address where you will be living as of April 1. If you don’t have a physical address, complete the Census online, where you will be able to enter helpful information about where you live.
5. The official mailings that arrive between March 12 and March 20 will include a unique ID to help complete the Census faster. But if you lose that, you can still complete the Census online at my2020census.gov.
6. If you live in a group-type setting such as a dorm room or nursing home, the facility administrator will work directly with the Census Bureau to count you.
7. The Census is a Constitutionally-mandated population count that occurs every 10 years. The first Census took place in 1790 with Census Workers on horseback and foot collecting responses on forms made of parchment and animal skins.